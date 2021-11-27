Woman-owned businesses highlighted during pop-up shop in Lima

A pop-up shop highlighted woman-owned businesses in Lima on Saturday.
Held at 2510 Shawnee Road, a variety of wares were on sale from clothing to jewelry, to candles and cooking items.
All proceeds from the shop will stay with local businesses.
"With small businesses, it's not a Wal-Mart, it's not something that is really big," said Ann Meiring, a Financial Advisor. "The money that made will be going directly to people's families and their livelihoods. They usually have very unique products, just different things that maybe the bigger stores don't have. It's just really important to support local, to get their products out, and their names out there... its just very good for the community in general."