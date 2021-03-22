Woman pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing trial

A Lima woman appears in common pleas court after she's accused stabbing an Allen County Sheriff's deputy.
Mary Spurlock was recently found competent to stand trial after a year of psychiatric treatment. She was indicted back in 2019 for stabbing Deputy Evan Thomas in the hand during a struggle. Thomas was brought to the witness stand by the state during the trial to the court, recounting the events of the stabbing.
The defense presented a psychiatric evaluation, which said that Spurlock was going through a major mental disease at the time of the incident and put in a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.
The judge agreed with the not guilty plea and Spurlock will be sent to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital. A hearing to determine what Spurlock will do next will be announced later.