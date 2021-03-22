Woman pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing trial

A Lima woman appears in common pleas court after she's accused stabbing an Allen County Sheriff's deputy.

Woman pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing trial

Mary Spurlock was recently found competent to stand trial after a year of psychiatric treatment. She was indicted back in 2019 for stabbing Deputy Evan Thomas in the hand during a struggle. Thomas was brought to the witness stand by the state during the trial to the court, recounting the events of the stabbing.

Woman pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing trial

The defense presented a psychiatric evaluation, which said that Spurlock was going through a major mental disease at the time of the incident and put in a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

The judge agreed with the not guilty plea and Spurlock will be sent to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital. A hearing to determine what Spurlock will do next will be announced later.

 

Tags

Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

Hello! I am the weekend anchor as well as a reporter for Your News Now! You can reach me with news tips (or just to say hello!) at khonigford@wlio.com.