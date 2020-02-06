Women's health and wellness importance

Preventive medicine is the best medicine to keep you in the game.
Area businesswomen at the Chamber's Women in Business learning to put themselves first when comes to their health. One local physician says wellness checks are a standard now in insurance plans and these women should take advantage of them. It’s better to see your doctor before symptoms present themselves so they can monitor for any changes.
Dr. Ana Pere, M.D. says, “Because that is actually where your doctor is going to screen for disease that are the silent killers they don’t tell you that you have them unless you come to the doctor. They check your blood pressure, blood sugar, we don’t want you to have the symptoms to diagnose. I want you to come when you are healthy so I can see those numbers and tell you what you’re doing right and what you need to improve.”
Diet and exercise also play a big role in personal wellness.