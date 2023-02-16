Women’s Wellness and Wine helps women get more in touch with their own health

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-St. Rita’s is helping women get educated about their own health and have a little wine too. This is the hospital's 3rd Women’s Wellness and Wine event at the Hollander on Main Thursday night. Around 140 women, heard from a panel of experts in the fields of sleep, mental health, family medicine, and fitness on the topic of winter blues. Women tend to let their own health take a backseat to other people in their lives, so this event gave them a chance to think about themselves first.
“So, it's about us as women feeling healthy and good,” Ann Stiles, Community Affairs Coordinator, Mercy Health-St. Rita’s. “Then it allows a venue where women can ask questions and get together and socialize. It’s a wonderful event that keeps growing, we are going to continue to do it three times a year.”
Stiles says their next Women's Wellness and Wine event will be in May and to keep watch on social media or contact the hospital to get more details on how you can get signed up to join.