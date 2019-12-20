Work has begun on St. Marys Historic Mill

The historic mill in downtown St. Marys will start looking a little different as work as started to bring the structure back to life.
Construction crews have begun to remove the sheeting that surrounds the building and they will not stop until they get to the solid bones of the building that are made from trees and limestone found in the area. This is the first phase of the project, which is expected to take around 10 months to complete.
“We are using federal funds for urban blight, certainly if you take a look at that, that is urban blight,” says Mayor Patrick McGowan. “But instead of tearing it down, we're going to refurbish and renew it and let the future generations have an opportunity to enjoy such a historic thing, and then also, be able to adapt this building for their times, and their needs and their wants.”
McGowan says they are constantly on the lookout for funding for phase two of the project which will refurbish the inside of the historic mill. When it is complete, they are hoping a business would move in, or they will make it a community center for St. Marys.