Workers are dealing with the cold and ready for spring

Meteorological Spring (not Astronomical Spring) is just a couple days away, but it certainly does not feel that way this week.

Over the last couple of days, West Central Ohio has been dealing with rain, and now snow. Temperatures over the past few days have dropped well below freezing, causing it to be harder to work out in the freezing conditions. We spoke to some people working out in the conditions to find out how they are staying warm, and if they are ready for warmer weather.

Chuck Ferguson, the Executive Director of Lima Rescue Mission is ready for spring and is staying warm, saying, “Keeping active for one thing when you are out here shoveling. It wasn’t too bad today. I had my hat on earlier, but the wind died down so I took it off, but it has not actually been too bad.”

Kathleen Scott who is a Valet at Lima Memorial Health System is definitely ready for the spring and is staying warm while working. She said, “Staying warm, bundle up. I got long johns on, a hoodie, two long sleeve shirts on, and just got to bundle up.”

Things are looking up though. Temperatures next week are forecasted to be above average.

 

