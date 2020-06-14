World Blood Donor Day is bringing awareness to the importance of giving blood

Countries around the world are celebrating a good cause on Sunday that might even help save your life one day.
Sunday was World Blood Donor Day and it’s raising awareness of the need for blood donors. Blood is a vital resource for an effective health system for both planned treatments and emergency procedures. Many countries struggle with making sufficient blood available while also ensuring its quality and safety.
Marianne Hardesty, the account manager of Allen County Red Cross says, “Blood donation and blood generosity is a worldwide problem. We never have enough donors, we never have enough blood. In the United States, every two seconds someone takes a blood donation, and it’s even more than that worldwide.”
Hardesty says that with one blood donation, you could potentially save up to three lives. The best way to find out where to donate is by going to the Red Cross website and entering your zip code. You will then see when and where you are able to donate in your area.