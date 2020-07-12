It’s no secret that we love our sports here in Ohio, so when Governor Mike DeWine gave the guidelines to let the games begin, it seemed like a COVID miracle. But the dean of ONU pharmacy, Steve martin, is worried about resuming sports when virus cases are still on the rise.
“Those numbers are going up almost everywhere across the country and certainly here in Ohio as we see the governor has clamped down on several different hot spots here in the state," says Martin. "It’s just real concerning to try to bring sports back at this time.”
Martin says that college and professional sports are just for entertainment purposes, so he doesn’t see a need to bring those back at this time. But, it’s important to keep the kids active and healthy through athletics.
He continues, “I can see a lot of value in young elementary, junior, and high school students participating in sports because it’s educational, it helps improve their health, it puts them on the path for long-term healthy lifestyles.”
Although not every sport can have safe competition, like football and basketball, Martin says the sports that are able to follow guidelines still have practical and financial issues with getting every player tested as frequently as needed.