Wreath throwing ceremony for Memorial Day

The small town of Gilboa saw a big celebration on Sunday for Memorial Day.

The American Legion Post 536 in Gilboa celebrated their 100th year as a post with their traditional Memorial Day ceremony.

A short parade ended at the Captain Sheldon O’Hall memorial bridge where they honored the soldiers that have passed in every war, by throwing 10 wreaths over the bridge to represent each one.

It is a ceremony that gets the whole community involved with remembering our fallen soldiers.

Ruth Oren, who participated in the wreath throwing ceremony says, “I think there’s always a sense of pride, I’m always overwhelmed with the men in uniform, and Taps always gets me, I generally cry during those but it’s just a great, warm feeling.”

Next year will be the 100th year of the wreath ceremony.

