52-year-old man tries to lure 13-year-old Florida girl to live with him

A 52-year-old man has been arrested for trying to lure a 13-year-old Florida girl to live with him. Steven Knoop, 52 has been charged with Disseminating Material Harmful to a Juvenile, but more charges will likely be filed as the investigation continues. According to the Sidney Police Department, they were contacted by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) after the girl’s parents found text messages between her and Knoop. The messages, Knoop engaged in a pattern of "grooming communication." Plus he sent her nude pictures of himself and talked about her living him in Sidney. The police searched Knoop's home and seized a computer and smartphone. He was arraigned last week and is expected to return to court on Friday for his preliminary hearing.
