13-year-old taken into custody after threat against Elida Schools

A teenager is in custody after allegedly making threats toward Elida High School and Middle School.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old boy, who is not a student in Elida, was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says they got a call around 7:00 a.m. Friday morning regarding a social media threat directed at the schools. The post was first reported by another student.
Superintendent Joel Mengerink says extra law enforcement was on hand as students and staff arrived and students were placed into lockdown in the buildings. Deputies say it was quickly determined there was no imminent threat to the faculty or students. The case remains under investigation.
Media Release from Elida Superintendent Joel Mengerink, March 6th 2020: This morning, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department received a tip resulting from a social media post that a current student received which was directed at Elida High School and Elida Middle School. Working in conjunction with the sheriff’s department and due to the timing of when the threat was received immediate steps were taken to have extra law enforcement present as the buses, students, and staff arrived, and students were placed into lockdowns in the buildings.
This was a very fluid situation and we commend law enforcement for their assistance in keeping students safe, keeping the administration abreast of the investigation, and bringing this to a quick conclusion.
First and foremost, thank you to the student who ultimately brought this to everyone’s attention this morning. It is extremely important that if students see/hear something that they speak up immediately and notify law enforcement. I also want to commend the Allen County Sheriff’s Department for all of their efforts in dealing with the situation, Elida Village’s Chief Metzger, and school resource officers.
It was quickly determined that the threat was originating from a student outside of our district, who was later taken into custody. While there is no imminent threat at this time, the district will continue to review our safety procedures and make any changes that are necessary. Student and staff safety is always our first concern.
Media Release from Capt. McConnahea of the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, March 6th 2020: On Friday, March 6th, 2020 at approximately 7:00AM the Allen County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding a social media threat directed at Elida Schools. The school and Sheriff’s Office took immediate action to investigate the complaint. It was quickly determined that there was no imminent threat to the faculty or students. A 13-year-old male suspect, who is not an Elida student, was taken into custody at 8:28AM. Further information will be released as the investigation allows.