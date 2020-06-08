Yes FM holds Praytest to bring people together

Yes FM held a Praytest this evening to bring to light the death of George Floyd.
The Praytest was put on to hold prayers that God could help calm the divisiveness that is going on in the country right now. The night was filled with Christian music to lift the spirits of those in attendance and hold prayers by various different people that were at the event, with a sense of unity as a central theme.
Casey Kreher, the Community Engagement Director of Yes FM Lima said, “We want to keep things in a positive light and not promote any violence. So we want to take action in the best way that we can, that we think Jesus would do, by showing love, providing peaceful awareness, and unity.”
You can find the link to podcasts that Yes FM has published on the topic at https://yeshome.com/audio-archive/