YMCA holds "Pumpkin Run" for a second year

Our local YMCA joined in on the seasonal fun on Saturday with a 5K Pumpkin Run for the community.
People dashed from the starting line to run the 5K through the Riverwalk next to the YMCA. Pumpkins along the path guided the way, and people were able to enjoy the fall scenery while getting some exercise in.
Around 40 people signed up for the race, with some of them running virtually.
April Dorman, an employee at the SPCA says, “We are always here for you in the community and we like to offer fun programs and this 5K Pumpkin Run is one of them.”
As a souvenir for the race, every runner got to take home their own pumpkin.