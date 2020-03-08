Yo ho ho! Lima Symphony presents "A Pirate's Life For Me" at the Civic Center

The Lima Symphony Orchestra battened down the hatches for their “A Pirate's Life For Me” family concert this afternoon.
Conducted by Steven Jarvi, this mystical concert took the audience on a wild ship ride. The musical adventure featured favorites from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and other sea-faring pieces. Audience members and even some musicians came with their pirate gear ready to sail the seas.
“It was these kind of concerts that really turned me onto the orchestra," says Jarvi. "I was the one bringing my parents to the symphony when I was a little kid, and now I have a 6 year old and a 4 year old, Noah and Alice so it’s nice that I can do things that are reaching out directly to their age group.”
Steven Jarvi is one of the seven finalists for the Lima Symphony Orchestra music director position. You can vote for your favorite conductor at limasymphony.com