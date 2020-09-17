You can help the Lima Kiwanis Club win money for All Abilities Playground

As they are working to get funding in place for a 2nd All Abilities Playground, the Lima Kiwanis Club is hoping for the community's vote.
They are competing with other Kiwanis Clubs in the Kiwanis International "Legacy of Play" contest with landscape structure. If they win, the prize money it will be enough to help purchase a piece of equipment for the playground.
"Part of the process of doing this is to raise another $25,000 for a wonderful piece of equipment for that playground but we need the public's help. So we need to go to the Legacy of Play website and click on our project, Kiwanis Club of Lima, and vote for it," explained Candy Newland, Lima Kiwanis member.
You can vote once a day with voting ending September 27th at play.kiwanis.org