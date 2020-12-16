You must wear facemask to enter Lima Municipal Court

Lima Municipal Court is wanting anyone having business with courts to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.
Court officials say they are seeing about 300 people in the courts daily with nearly 100 a day being asked to leave because they are not following posted guidelines. All persons entering must wear a facemask and are subject to health screening. Only the person directly involved in the proceedings are being admitted, no guests. If you don’t have personal business in the court, you will not be admitted into the building. You can find a full list of guidelines at http://www.cityhall.lima.oh.us/100/Lima-Municipal-Court.