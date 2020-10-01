You still have time to fill out your 2020 Census

If you haven’t responded to the U.S. 2020 census you still have time.
The Census Board has extended the deadline to Monday, October 5th. Local officials are encouraging those that haven’t done one to do so. The census numbers are crucial to getting government funding and representation in Congress. You can complete the census by going online or by calling on the phone it will take less than 5-minutes to do. The Allen County Complete Count Committee had a goal of 80% completion of the census, but they are falling short. The last count had county response of 70.7% response and the City of Lima with only 60.6%. These numbers do not include any of what the door to door census workers have collected.