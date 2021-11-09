Young people's concert introduces area students to symphonic music

On Tuesday, members of the Lima Symphony Orchestra helped kids learn more about classical music with their young people's concert.

Titled M is for Music, this concert was written by Canadian writer, filmmaker, and actor Shauna Johannesen, and starred LSO music director Andrew Crust and artist Mary Jane Pories. The concert introduced the students to different aspects of classical music, including emotional impact and the meaning of some musical terms.

This annual concert is put together to encourage kids to explore types of music that they may not have considered before.

"You see the kids come in, and they don’t know what to expect," said Lima Symphony executive director Elizabeth Brown-Ellis. "A lot of them have that mindset of 'I’m going to the symphony, I have to sit down and be quiet,' and that’s really what the show addresses in a very playful way - but they’re up and dancing, they're hearing music that they recognize, and music that makes them feel something, and they just love it."

Schools from seven local counties attended the concert.

