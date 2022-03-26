Young students learn the importance of being financially literate at the Bradfield Center

As the old saying goes "A penny saved is a penny earned" and the younger you learn that lesson the better off you will be. That is why the Bradfield Community Center held their first ever Financial Literacy course for youth. Students from 10-years-old to Seniors in High School got the basics of money management, budgeting, and credit. Through a game, the students figured out how to get good credit by not overspending on items that they want, and the consequences if they do overextend themselves financially. The program's goal is to teach them some very important money lessons.
“Things are very expensive, and money doesn’t grow on trees, and nothing is free.” says Tamara Wilson, Owner of Scorekeepers Consulting. “So, when they are asking their parents for these expensive things and sometimes, they don’t understand why they can’t get them. Hopefully, this opens their eyes to see why it’s important to get a job, help around and save. Saving is important.”
“I wish I would have learned it when I was younger.” adds Tesha Banks, Bradfield Community Center’s Activities Director. “At least their age, so as I became an adult it was much better. So now with us being adults and learning the hard way, they don’t have to do that. They get the knowledge, they get the benefits of this now, so that when they are older, it builds and doesn’t decrease.”
Banks says Bradfield is looking to have more financial literacy programs for youth in the future.
