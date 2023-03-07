Young woman from Italy shares her experience being an exchange student at Lima Kiwanis Club meeting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A young woman from Italy is fulfilling a dream she has had since she was in 5th grade.
17-year-old Ludovica Toppan is a junior at Elida High School this year. She comes from northern Italy and knew she wanted to be an exchange student when her cousin told her about their experience. She has traveled some while she has been in the states and enjoys her time at school which is quite different from her school back home.
"Kids here are way more involved in school activities and what is like after-school clubs and things like that. You play the sports inside of the school, we do not. We have just clubs," explained Ludovica Toppan.
She tried volleyball and the swim team at the school. She says her favorite academic class is pre-calculus and she enjoys the shorter school week. Back home she attends school Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and gets hours of homework.