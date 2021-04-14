You're invited to enjoy Lima's Japanese Garden on April 17th

It sits quietly along the banks of the Ottawa River as a tribute to a long-standing friendship between two cities.
The Japanese Garden on Eureka Street between Elizabeth and West Streets was created in 1997. It was a gift from Lima’s sister city Harima-cho, Japan. The nine weeping cherry trees have grown over the years into this beautiful park area. The Lima Sister Cities Association is inviting the public to come out and enjoy the garden this Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
Sandra Liechty is the co-chair of the Japan Committee and shares more about the event on Saturday, “We want people to come discover the garden. It’s there for the public to enjoy, to relax, bring your children. Sit on the bench, meditate, look at the boulder. We have a plaque, we have a Japanese lantern, beautiful trees. Just enjoy nature there. It’s a green space for everyone.”
Committee members will be at the garden during that time to answer any questions. They encourage you to bring a brown bag lunch and enjoy the afternoon.