Youth and adult age groups compete for cash prize in talent show at Encore Theatre

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Kids and adults competed in a talent show Sunday evening to win a cash prize.
Encore Theatre hosted Chase N the Dreams Productions' "Battle of the Talents Competition." Five youth and eight adult acts competed, showcasing talents including rap, stand-up comedy, dance, and more. The first-place winner in the youth category was awarded $500, and for the adult winner, the prize was $1000.
This is the production company's first event, and its director, Chase Little-Battle, says that he hopes to inspire people in the area to pursue their artistic talents.
"There's a lot of times where sports and things like that are highlighted but a lot of people don't like to highlight the music industry, or dance or anything a part of the arts, so I feel like this is a great opportunity for people to have a different outlet to show their talent off," he said.
Little-Battle also says that if you have a skill, you should go after every opportunity that you can, even if you're afraid or people don't believe in you.