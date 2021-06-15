A local youth center is making some changes to better meet their mission of serving.
What is now known as City Life at Rally Point has been working with kids 11-years-old to 18-years-old in Lima in some fashion for more than 14 years. They are part of the national Youth for Christ movement and supported in part by the Lima Kiwanis Club. The ministry works in urban settings providing educational, recreational, and spiritual programs to guide the children into adulthood.
Site Director Yvonne Jones explains, “We want them to be whole in every area in life not just spiritually. You know, socially, emotionally, and physically. You know we have recreational opportunities and activities that we do. So those are some of the things that we do to build those relationships with them.”
To learn more about City Life at Rally Point you can check them out on their Facebook page.