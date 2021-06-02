Youth Commission holds meeting to discuss upcoming school year in Lima

The Youth Commission met on Wednesday in order to plan for the upcoming school year.
The Youth Commission is a partnership between the City of Lima, the United Way of Greater Lima, the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties, the Allen County Court of Common Pleas - Juvenile Division, Lima City Schools, and over 20 youth service agencies throughout the community to provide students with educational programs to learn and succeed.
During the meeting, organization leaders discussed the "Enriching Our Community & Children Through Opportunities" program (ECCO). ECCO is an afterschool program that offers educational and social development activities in a structured environment that keeps students engaged and having fun after the school day ends.
The program is located at North Middle School on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Fridays until 5:00 PM, and 4:15 PM on Wednesdays.
In the past two years, 107 students from North Middle School and St. Gerard's have participated in ECCO, with a combined total of 280 hours of activities offered to youth involved in the program.