Youth Theatre Showcase Held at Encore Theatre

Friday Night was the grand finale of the Made For The Stage Youth Theatre Workshop here in Lima!
18 kids performed excerpts, play readings, and student-directed open scenes in front of a live audience following a free two-week workshop revolving around the art of theatre. Kids aged from 8 to 18 learned a variety of theatrical topics like acting, directing, playwriting, and auditioning. The workshop was hosted by Madison Downing, a Shawnee High School graduate pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in the Conservatory of Performing Arts at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We caught up with Downing on the impact this workshop has for the kids and the community.
"For the community, in general, I just wanted it to be an opportunity for students to get into theatre more and to get an experience that I had. I didn't have workshops like this with people. I'm not a professional, yet. I'm still a student, but I have professional knowledge from professors and stuff. So, being able to provide that for students was really cool because I didn't really get those experiences, especially like financially. A lot of that stuff is very expensive, and theatre is very hard to get into. So, I wanted to make that access available to students from all walks of life," says Madison Downing, Artistic Director & Founder, Made For The Stage Youth Theatre Workshop.
The workshop was hosted by the Salvation Army of Lima with the Lima and Troy Area UAW Community Action Program serving as a sponsor.