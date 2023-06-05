Youtheatre College Scholarship Recipient Announced

Press Release from the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA): Findlay, OH, June 5, 2023 – Ellie Denike has been selected as the recipient of the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA) 2023 Youtheatre College Scholarship.
Denike, the daughter of Dr. Michael and Jennifer Denike and a 2023 graduate of Findlay High School, plans to attend Belmont University majoring in Creative and Entertainment Industries, with a minor in marketing this fall.
Scholarship recipients are selected based on the level of participation and number of years participating in MCPA’s Youtheatre program. The development of performing arts and technical production skills are also reviewed criteria.
“The life skills I have learned through my directors are skills that I will carry with me for the rest of my life and have shaped me into the person I am today.” Denike said. “The friendships I have made will last a lifetime and my passion for the arts will continue to grow as I pursue my degree. Most importantly, the memories I have made through Youtheatre will stay with me forever."
More than 300 students participate in MCPA’s Youtheatre programming each year through workshops, productions and camps.