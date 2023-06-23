YWCA is seeking high school students for upcoming enrichment camp

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Do you have a high school student that is looking for a fun activity this summer that could also teach them some necessary skills?
Well, the YWCA is offering their summer enrichment camp for students going into the 9th to 12th grade. The program has been going on at the YWCA for many years. The camp will have fun activities like bowling and enrichment activities that teach important life skills.
"We are going to be teaching some cooking classes, we are also going to be teaching how to sew, as well as, financial literacy. Since we are reaching out to high schoolers from 9th to 12th, we want them to know how to save money and budget, whether they are going to college or starting a job in the field," says Preshus Lowe, Youth Advocate at YWCA.
Besides life skills, the students will be learning about the importance of giving back as the teens will be helping at Our Daily Bread and in the Lima parks.
"When they finish graduating they need to have some community service," says Gwenda Bevis, YWCA Youth Coordinator for Lima Office. "So, we are going to give it a fun way of doing it. We also have a garden across the street which we already have started. So, we are hoping to use a lot of our produce in our cooking skill that we will be going down. Cooking a lot of the lunches and things like that."
The summer enrichment camp will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday for four consecutive weeks starting July 11th. The camp is free and transportation could be available depending on the location. To sign your child up, you can visit the YWCA Office located at 608 W. High Street in Lima or give them a call.