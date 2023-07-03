Zahn-Marion Twp. Branch Library is inviting families to take part in scavenger hunt on the Marion Bike Path

July 3, 2023 Press Release from Juliana Berning, Zahn-Marion Twp. Branch Library: The Zahn-Marion Twp. Branch Library in Chickasaw has been having a scavenger hunt on the Marion Bike Path during its summer reading program.
The 2.1-mile asphalt path for bicyclists and walkers starts at the Marion Twp. Park and continues along property donated by the Sisters of the Precious Blood and the Spiritual Center of Maria Stein into the Marion Community Industrial Park and ends at State Rte. 716.
Participants can start at either entrance to the bike path. There are twelve letters of the alphabet that are on signs at the edge of the bike path. Participants earn points for the summer reading program by turning in the letters, figuring out what phrase the letters spell out, and for turning in a picture of themselves while on the scavenger hunt. Letters, phrase and pictures are emailed to the library at marion@mercerlibrary.org. It is asked that NO signs be removed and you DO NOT need to get off the bike path to see the letters.
Parking for bike path users is on Booster Drive in the industrial park and also available at the Marion Community Park on St. Johns Road in Maria Stein. All ages are welcome to participate. Stop by Winans Chocolates + Coffees and purchase a refreshing drink after you’re done. Happy hunting!