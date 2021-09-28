Zion Lutheran Church in Lima offering "Well" conference designed just for women to work on their personal wellness

With all the stress of this past year and a half during the pandemic, a local church is encouraging women to take some time for themselves.
Zion Lutheran Church is hosting a “Well” conference for any woman who wants to take a time out and work on their own personal wellness. The day long seminar will touch on your physical, mental, financial and spiritual wellness in an interactive and meaningful way. Organizers were seeing the effects of the past year on the women of their church and wanted to offer a program for any woman who wants to attend.
Zion Lutheran Church Director of Discipleship and Community Outreach Corie Steinke explains, “We wanted to offer something that was specifically focused toward women and specifically addressed areas that women could use to hoist themselves up. Or to help refocus their energy or to help solidify where they are in their life.”
The Well Conference is scheduled for Saturday October 16th from 9 am to 3 pm at 1300 Edgewood Drive, Lima, Ohio 45805. Cost is $15 with lunch provided. Register online at zionlima.org/well.