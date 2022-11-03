Zoom giving students the opportunity to see more of the world from the classroom

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Most of us became familiar with Zoom over the last couple of years, and the technology in the classroom is taking students to faraway places. Our Nathan Kitchens has more.
Most of us never even heard of a Zoom meeting until the pandemic hit, and the video communication technology is now taking us places we could never go otherwise, especially when it comes to how we educate in our schools.
The fifth-grade students at Liberty Arts Magnet School were able to take a virtual field trip down to the Everglades National Park.
"We can research what Florida looks like, we can research what those climates look like, but we can't really understand what that's like until we're talking to someone in the community," explained Brianna Lugibihl, Liberty Arts Magnet 5th grade English Language Arts and Social Studies teacher.
Lugibihl says the experience makes the world a little wider for students who may never get the opportunity to see these places in person.
"We've also zoomed with a couple of different people in our local community as well as someone in Seattle, Washington, someone in New York City, explaining their immigration stories, and those people would never be able to come to the school and talk to students to be able to do that," stated Lugibihl.
Zooming with Everglades National Park rangers exposed students to the biodiversity of animals you won't find in Ohio.
"We learned about alligators, bobcats, the Florida black bear, we learned about invasive species," commented John Richardson, Liberty Arts Magnet 5th grade student.
The experience gave students a greater appreciation of our planet and how we can preserve it.
"It gave me a great appreciation that it occurred to me to start recycling a bit more so that's to save the plants," said Imani Upthegrove, Liberty Arts Magnet 5th grade student.
The goal is to give students much more than just pictures in a textbook.
"I hope that when they look at this they start to see that landforms that they don't typically see in Ohio kind of come to life for the first time. For instance, we can talk about what plains look like, but unless we actually see what the grassy plains and the everglades look like, it doesn't become real for them," added Lugibihl.
