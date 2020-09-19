Another long time tradition has fallen victim to the coronavirus.
The annual Christmas Tree Festival held at the Allen County Museum has been canceled for this holiday season. The Church Women United of the Lima Area and the Johnny Appleseed Park District host the event every year and are saddened to announce the cancellation. They say it's due to the health restrictions relating to COVID-19 and the large number of people who attend the event. They can not guarantee the safety of the volunteers and estimated 10,000 visitors. They are working to try and adapt the festival into an online virtual event.