Northbound I-75 between 309 and Reservoir Road closed due to crash involving multiple semis

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Northbound I-75 is closed between 309 and Reservoir Road at this noon hour because of a crash involving 3 semis and a vehicle.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene right now and has very little information to report. The post did confirm that there was a fire at the scene and a possible gas spill. Area fire departments were called out to assist. Scanner traffic did indicate there was at least one person taken to the hospital. We have a crew on scene and we will have more information on this crash as it becomes available.