One area organization is on a roll with its first ever bowling event to help human trafficking victims. Dozens of people came out to the Northwest Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition's Glow Bowl.
Families and friends enjoyed three hours of bowling and unlimited food and drinks. The coalition works with many people who have experienced human trafficking. So all of the money raised from this event will go towards helping those victims.
“When people are in human trafficking it’s kind of like they have to start over if they get out of that life so the money will be for shelter and food and hygiene items and things that they need to live and survive on their own,” said Brittany Reyes, Crime Victim Services human trafficking survivor advocate.
Organizers say they would like to make this an annual event to help raise money for victims in need.