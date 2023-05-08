LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A nurse practitioner from Lima Memorial Health System talks about the importance of self-care and how you can incorporate it into your daily routine during Mental Health Awareness Month.
Self-care is one of the most effective ways to relax, slow down, and figure out how to deal with everyday stressors. It also makes it easier to help connect with others on a deeper and more meaningful level. Practicing self-care can also improve a person's overall physical and mental health by calming the nervous system, lowering blood pressure, and being able to reduce symptoms of mental illness such as anxiety or depression by 71%.
"Self-care, if we look at it as a whole is a balance of physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and social aspects. And if we put all of those into perspective, it's as simple as taking a walk outside, appreciating the creation, watching the sunset, watching the sunrise, anything that brings you joy," said Jennifer Truman, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner at Lima Memorial Health System.
Finding the time to practice self-care may seem impossible, but Truman says it all starts with taking only 10 minutes a day to reflect on your life and remind yourself of things you are grateful for.