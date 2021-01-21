The Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber has issued findings with the 2019 audit of the Allen County Regional Transit Authority.
The report shows late fees and penalties are not considered a proper public purpose for the use of tax dollars. It also cites 14 penalties and interest charges from the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, adding up to just under $5,500 from February through June of 2019. A total finding for recovery has been issued against former RTA executive director Sheila Haney of just over $6,000 in favor of the Allen County Regional Transit Authority.