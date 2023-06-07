VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - An Ohio City man is facing multiple charges for allegedly starting a string of fires in barns and other structures around Van Wert County.
31-year-old Scott Keber is facing seven counts of aggravated arson and nine counts of arson. The charges range from first-degree felonies down to misdemeanor charges. Keber pleaded not guilty to the charges in court Wednesday and the bond was set at $225,000. Four of the dates on the indictment line up with the four barn fires that Van Wert law enforcement and the state fire marshal's office were investigating, which did extensive property damage around Ohio City and one barn in Rockford.