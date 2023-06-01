RAWSON, OH (WLIO) - Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted visited Rawson in order to see firsthand how one Ohio program is helping those who want to seek more tech-focused jobs.
TechCred is a program that will help those either in school or who are currently employed receive training to get skills that are in demand for a tech-focused job.
DNC Manufacturing has had a large number of its workers come from the program.
“Sixty different people from the TechCred program for hydraulics training 1, 2, and 3, CNC manufacturing, some have used it for marketing, and just to see the innovation we are getting here," said Cody Conaway, DNC Hydraulics President. "We are getting work from five states steel mills, foundries, Honda, big companies like that."
Husted connected with multiple individuals who have gained the tech skills they needed to work at the facility and learned more about the career path that led them to DNC Hydraulics.
While many students utilize TechCred, those out of school and are currently working jobs can still utilize the program.
"That’s for everybody. If you have a job and you are working for an employer in the state, we will literally pay for you to earn an in-demand tech credential that will improve your job security, your earning power, and give that employee a more talented employee," said Husted.
One student who currently works at DNC Manufacturing is using TechCred to help him gain the skills he needs to further his career goals. Not having to worry about finances has helped him focus on his career and education roadmap.
"Get the summer off, then for the next school year, grind it out for the next two years," said Cody Sifert, who will going to OSU Lima using TechCred. "It’ll help out a lot, especially for an expensive program."