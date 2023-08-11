ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - As many businesses and industries in the region are expanding they are finding it more difficult to find employees.
The "We're Hiring" signs have been up since the pandemic ended and don't seem to be coming down. It's an employee's market as companies are offering more and more to entice people to join their teams. Ohio Means Jobs Allen County reports there are more than 2,100 jobs within a 10-mile radius of Lima. They work as a link between a prospective employee and employer and say now is a good time to find that new job.
"When there's more competition and we're getting expansion in a lot of the jobs that we have. So a lot of the places are hiring like Bob Evans. A lot of manufacturers are booming right now. So that competition for that employee is getting pretty stiff," explained Joe Patton, executive director of Ohio Means Jobs Allen County.
You can search for those jobs on the Ohio Means Jobs Allen County's website at https://ohiomeansjobs-allen-county.com/ and contact them for assistance in applying for those positions.