LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A state senator wants to bring his work to Washington in order to fix challenges that Americans face on a daily basis.
Ohio Senator Matt Dolan is running for the U.S. Senate seat and visited the Milano Café in Lima to meet with Senate President Matt Huffman, as well as local officials. Dolan talked about areas that he thinks America needs to focus on, all in an effort to continue to approve America.
"The challenges we face need somebody like me that can execute and fix the challenges and provide opportunities for people. We are going in the wrong direction in this country. I have private sector and public sector experience where I get things done, and we need to go to Washington and get things done. We need to make sure people feel economically safe, we want national security, we want border security, we want neighborhood security, and we are not getting it done. I want to get it done," stated Matt Dolan, U.S. Senate candidate.
Dolan also says that he has pushed for stricter border control due to the fact that fentanyl has caused so many deaths in the state of Ohio.