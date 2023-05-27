ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - For the third year, the Ohio SPCA and Humane Society is raising money to support their animals with a yard sale.
For the past month, members of the community have been donating a wide variety of items for the sale. You can find pet supplies, holiday decorations, toys, and more. As well as supporting the food and medical care of pets in need, it's a good way to find great deals, and there's even a chance to win some prizes.
"We have 13 different raffle baskets available, tickets are either a dollar each or you can get six for five dollars. We have a lot of great baskets, a lot of variety, something for everyone for sure," said Rebekah Wolf, the manager at the Ohio SPCA and Humane Society.
The yard sale will continue Sunday, May 28th, from 11am to 5pm.