LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says don't press your luck, by drinking and driving on Saint Patrick's Day.
Over the last five years on Saint Patrick's Day, impaired drivers accounted for 219 crashes and 128 injuries, including 10 deaths. So, troopers are reminding people that buzzed driving is drunk driving and to get a designated driver or a ride home if you are celebrating this weekend. Plus the Ohio Investigative Unit Agents will be out to make sure that bars are not over-serving alcohol to people or serving underage people, which could result in fines or even suspensions or revocation of liquor permits.