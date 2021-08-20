The State Highway Patrol started their "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign on Friday.
The campaign is a state-wide effort to make sure drivers are staying safe on the roads. The state patrol, joined with other local law enforcement, will be having a close eye on the roads from now until September 6th. Their goal is to remove impaired drivers from the road and decrease the likelihood of dangerous crashes. Sergeant Alec Coil of the Lima Post of the Highway Patrol says just in 2020 alone, there have been over 13,000 OVI-related crashes.
"This is the whole reason why we get this program and the campaign so that we can try to drive down the amount of crashes that we have due to the impaired driver, and specifically the amount of fatal crashes we have due to impaired drivers."
If you think you spot an impaired driver on the roadway, you are encouraged to call #677 to report them to the patrol.