An Ohio Supreme Court justice learns what is going on in lower courts around the state.
Justice Judith French was in Mercer County on Tuesday afternoon to talk to local judges about the issues they are facing and what resources the Ohio Supreme Court can provide to them. But one concern that has hit the Buckeye State is the lack of public defenders. French says even though the state has tried to address the problem with more funding, the solution is simple, Ohio needs more lawyers on both the criminal and civil side.
“The people who are low income around the state, who just can’t afford a lawyer, it may not be a criminal matter, it could still be a very serious matter, like an eviction for example or something related to child custody or divorce,” says Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith French. “If I can make the pitch, even in this wonderful part of the state, were lawyers are very generous. We need more, we need more lawyers.
French as been on the bench since 2013 and is running for reelection this year against former Ohio Secretary of State Jennifer Brunner.