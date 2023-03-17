ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One of the 6 teenagers charged with a 2022 murder has been offered a plea deal.
19-year-old Keion Darden has a couple of weeks to decide if he will agree to plead guilty to the murder of Jayden Halpern, and the other charges, including the gun specification, will be dropped. Darden, along with Khyrese Garner, Jaquan Glenn, Bryanna Houston, and two other teens under 18 years old are facing murder, aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery charges.
According to Lima Police Department, on June 10th the group tried to lure Halpern out of his lane avenue home when they failed to do so some of them forced their way into the house allegedly carrying air rifles. Halpern's dad saw the weapons and fired a shot hitting his son in the process killing him.