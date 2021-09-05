One person dead after failed to move over crash in Defiance County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging motorist to remember to move over after a fatal accident in Defiance County on Saturday.
Troopers say the crash happened around 2:30 Saturday afternoon on U.S. Route 24. Sgt. Fernando Chavez had a car pulled over for a speeding violation when his patrol car was hit from behind by a pick up driven by 28-year-old Justin Johnson of Defiance. Johnson's truck and the patrol car was pushed into vehicle that was pulled over.
Johnson sustained life-threatening injuries and was life-flighted to a Toledo hospital. His passenger died from their injuries. Sgt. Chavez, who was in his patrol car at the time of the crash, and the two people in the other car were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants people to remember it is the law to move over or slow down for vehicles on the side of the roadway with flashing lights.