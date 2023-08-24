LIMA, OH (WLIO) - As part of Ohio State Lima's welcome week, students were given opportunities to explore campus life and ways to get involved.
The Autumn Involvement Fair, held from noon to 1:30 p.m., featured diverse student organizations and other campus activities. Many enthusiastic students attended the fair, eager to learn and participate in school life. Various clubs, including student government, psychology, zoology, and biology, set up booths to inform returning students and the new first-year class.
"We know that in that first six weeks of school, that's the most critical time for students to get involved because what it's gonna do is help them transition from that early high school experience or maybe even the end of their high school experience to that college life. And that transition, with that type of involvement, what that's going to do is ensure that they don't just have some success but that they thrive, which means that they continue through that college experience and actually complete that degree that they came to do," said Justin F. Courtney, student services director.
OSU Lima will host another involvement fair at the beginning of its 2024 spring semester.