Otterbein SeniorLife residents do some adventurous activities out on their field day

CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - The residents of a nearby senior living facility participated in a fun-filled field day event.
The Otterbein SeniorLife community, including residents, staff, and their families, recently had a fun-filled day at a picnic event hosted by the facility. As part of their "Bold Adventures" program, attendees had the opportunity to participate in activities like an obstacle course, rock climbing, and fair-style rides. This annual event in early June is one way the senior living center ensures its residents are having an enjoyable time.
"Today is all about the residents just having a good time with their family and our staff having a good time with their family. We try to do stuff like this in the summertime where it's nice outside, they can have a barbecue, hang out and get to enjoy the day," said Desiree Barnes, director of life enrichment.
The field day was supposed to feature a zipline, but unfortunately, it had to be postponed to late summer or early fall due to mechanical issues.