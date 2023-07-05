ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society recently rescued over thirty cats and a dog from hazardous living conditions.
After receiving an anonymous tip, their investigation revealed the animals living in a possibly abandoned Allen County home, in extremely unsanitary conditions. The large number of animals means they're strained on their stock of food, cleaning products, and medication. Staff expects it could take at least a month to rehabilitate the animals and get them healthy enough to head off to their forever homes.
"Pretty much every single cat that we've removed is emaciated, dehydrated, they have a lot of fur missing from fleas, anemia because of the fleas. Pretty filthy condition. A lot of them are going to require a pretty long rehabilitation process," said Ohio SPCA and Humane Society manager Rebekah Wolf.
To learn more about donating to the Ohio SPCA and Humane Society, visit their website or Facebook page.