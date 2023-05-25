LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A partnership paved a path towards certification in CPR.
Allen County Job and Family Services hosted a workshop for those interested in learning CPR to become an in-home childcare provider in Allen County. The demonstration and CPR dummies were proved by Mercy Health. The hope is that those going through the training will be able to administer CPR at a moment's notice.
"For all of us going into work every day, we are worried about our kids and who is taking care of our kids and are they safe. Knowing that our childcare providers have the necessary training to act in any kind of emergency is important not only for the parent and the child but also for the healthcare providers because we know they are being treated immediately and then we can help on the other side," stated Beth Keehn, director of government and community affairs at Mercy Health St. Rita's.
"Through the partnership through mercy health we were able to purchase CPR dummies and then with that get five of my staff trained so that now we can train the childcare staff in CPR and they don't have to wait or find it out in the community. We can make it a streamlined process," said Joe Patton, executive director of Ohio Means Jobs Allen County.
Financial incentives are available for those with a CPR license who are interested in becoming a childcare provider.