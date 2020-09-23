On Tuesday, another lucky person joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club after their seat belt saved them in a car accident on August 4th.
Haviland resident Ronald Bendele Jr. was presented a certificate and license plate cover by an Ohio State Highway Patrol officer to induct him into the club. He was able to walk away from the accident on U.S. Route 127 in Paulding County due to the work of a safety belt.
The “Save by the Belt” Club is a joint effort with the Ohio Department of Public Safety and over 400 law enforcement agencies in the state. It brings awareness to accidents that could have turned out worse if seat belts were not worn. In 2019, over 450 Ohioans were killed in traffic crashes where a seat belt was not used.